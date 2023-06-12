Current Refinance Rates: June 12, 2023—Rates Increase

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance rose today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 7.30%, according to Bankrate. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 6.73%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 7.22%. For 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages, the average rate is 5.97%.

Refinance Rates for June 12, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 7.30%, compared to 7.22% last week and the 52-week low of 5.26%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.32%, compared to 7.24% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 7.30%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $2,057 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $440,417.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 7.22%. That’s compared to the average of 7.15% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.25% compared to 7.18% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 7.22%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,366 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $267,763 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed Refinance Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.73% compared to 6.73% at this time last week and the 52-week low of 4.57%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.76%. That compares to 6.76% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 6.73%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,651 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $177,253 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.42%. Last week, the average rate was 7.31%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 5.20%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.42% will pay $5,203 per month in principal and interest per $750,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.82%, on average, compared to the average of 6.80% last week and the 52-week low of 4.51%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.82%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,666 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $449,873 in total interest.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

The average interest rate for a 5/1 ARM is currently 5.97%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 4.04% and the average rate at this time last week of 5.93%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.71% compared to 6.67% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 4.62%.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

You may want to refinance your home when you can lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your mortgage sooner. You may want to use a cash-out finance to access your home’s equity or take out a new loan to eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

A home loan refinance may make sense particularly if you plan to remain in your home for a while. Even if you score a lower interest rate, you need to take the loan costs into consideration. Calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

