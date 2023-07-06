Current Refinance Rates: July 6, 2023—Rates Rise

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance jumped today.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance is 7.42%, according to Curinos, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 6.67%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 7.27%.

Refinance Rates for July 6, 2023

30-Year Refinance Rates

Today, the average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance rose to 7.42% from yesterday. At this time last week, the 30-year fixed was 7.31%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage refi APR (annual percentage rate) is 7.42%. At this time last week, it was 7.37%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

According to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, homebuyers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refi of $100,000 will pay $694 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) at today’s interest rate of 7.42%. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be about $149,699.

20-Year Refi Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 7.27%. This same time last week, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 7.17%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 7.28%. This time last week, it was 7.17%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 7.27% will cost $791 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $89,952 in total interest.

15-Year Refinance Rates

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.67%. That’s compared to the average of 6.49% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.64% versus 6.47% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.67%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $880 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $58,467 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.12%. Last week, the average rate was 6.93%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.12% will pay $673 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.92%, on average, compared to the average of 6.75% last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.92%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,708 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $457,463 in total interest.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid ofprivate mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

