Current Refinance Rates: July 11, 2023—Rates Move Upward

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance jumped today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 7.58%, according to Curinos. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 6.76%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 7.40%.

Related: Compare Current Refinance Rates

Refinance Rates for July 11, 2023

30-Year Refinance Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 7.58%, compared to 7.38% last week.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.59%, compared to 7.43% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 7.58%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $705 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $153,643.

20-Year Refinance Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 7.40%. That’s compared to the average of 7.28% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.45% compared to 7.28% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 7.40%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $800 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $91,936 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed Refinance Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.76%, higher than it was one day ago. Last week, it was 6.62%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 6.73%. Last week it was 6.61%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.76% will cost $885 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $59,354 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.26%. One week ago, the average rate was 7.28%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.26% will pay $683 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.07%, on average, compared to the average of 6.91% last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.07%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,769 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $468,329 in total interest.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

You may want to refinance your home mortgage, for a variety of reasons: to lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your loan sooner. You may also be able to use a refinance loan to get access to your home’s equity for other financial needs, like a remodeling project or to pay for your child’s college. If you’ve been paying private mortgage insurance (PMI), refinancing also may give you the opportunity to ditch that cost.

A home loan refinance may make sense particularly if you plan to remain in your home for a while. Even if you score a lower interest rate, you need to take the loan costs into consideration. Calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.