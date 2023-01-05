Current Refinance Rates: January 5, 2023—Current Refinance Rates Decline

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance declined today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 6.66%, according to Bankrate. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 6.15%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 6.83%. For 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages, the average rate is 5.39%.

Refinance Rates for January 5, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 6.66%. That’s compared to 6.87% from last week and the 52-week low of 6.50%. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $1,928 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 6.66%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $394,037. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 6.67% compared to 6.88% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Refi Rate

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 6.83%. One week ago, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.85%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 6.84%. Last week, it was 6.86%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.83% will cost $2,295 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $250,892 in total interest.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.15% compared to 6.19% at this time last week and the 52-week low of 5.86%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.18%. That compares to 6.22% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 6.15%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,556 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $160,070 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.66%. Last week, the average rate was 6.92%. The 52-week low is 6.51%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.66% will pay $4,820 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.19%, on average, compared to the average of 6.26% last week and the 52-week low of 5.86%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.19%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,406 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $403,111 in total interest.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

On a 5/1 ARM, the average rate dropped to 5.39% from 5.40% yesterday. The average rate was 5.37% last week. Today’s rate is currently lower than the 52-week high of 5.51%%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.39% will pay $1,683 per month in principal and interest.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.07% compared to 6.22% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.68% and the 52-week low was 5.92%.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

You may want to refinance your home mortgage, for a variety of reasons: to lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your loan sooner. You may also be able to use a refinance loan to get access to your home’s equity for other financial needs, like a remodeling project or to pay for your child’s college. If you’ve been paying private mortgage insurance (PMI), refinancing also may give you the opportunity to ditch that cost.

A home loan refinance may make sense particularly if you plan to remain in your home for a while. Even if you score a lower interest rate, you need to take the loan costs into consideration. Calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

