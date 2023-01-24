Current Refinance Rates: January 24, 2023—Rates Drop

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance slipped today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 6.60%, according to Bankrate, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 5.83%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 6.54%. For a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, the average rate is 5.33%.

Refinance Rates for January 24, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

Today, the average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance decreased to 6.60% from yesterday. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 6.60%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 30-year fixed is 6.61%. This time last week, it was 6.61%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

At today’s interest rate of 6.60%, borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate refinance mortgage of $300,000 will pay $1,916 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be around $389,752.

20-Year Refinance Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.54% compared to 6.50% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.55%. That compares to 6.51% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.54%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,244 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $238,510 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Refinance Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 5.83%, higher than it was one day ago. Last week, it was 5.86%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 5.85%. Last week it was 5.88%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.83% will cost $2,504 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $150,738 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.66%. Last week, the average rate was 6.61%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.66% will pay $4,820 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 5.91%, on average, compared to the average of 5.88% last week.

At today’s interest rate of 5.91%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,293 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $382,653 in total interest.

5/1 ARM Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 5/1 ARM is currently 5.33%. That’s compared to the average rate at this time last week of 5.39%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.00% compared to 5.92% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.46%.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

There are a number of reasons why you should refinance your home, but many homeowners consider refinancing when they can lower their interest rate, reduce their monthly payments or pay off their home loan sooner. Refinancing also may help you access your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

Refinancing your mortgage can make sense if you plan to remain in your home for a number of years. There is, after all, a cost to refinancing that will take some time to recoup. You’ll need to know the loan’s closing costs to calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs. You can calculate this by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

