Current Refinance Rates: January 23, 2023—Rates Inch Up

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance jumped today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 6.66%, according to Bankrate. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 5.75%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 6.57%. For 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages, the average rate is 5.22%.

Related: Compare Current Refinance Rates

Refinance Rates for January 23, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 6.66%, compared to 6.57% last week.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.67%, compared to 6.58% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 6.66%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $1,928 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $394,037.

20-Year Refi Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.57%. That’s compared to the average of 6.55% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.58% compared to 6.56% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.57%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,249 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $239,784 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Refinance Rate

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 5.75%. That’s compared to the average of 5.85% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.77% versus 5.87% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 5.75%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,491 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $148,421 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.69%. Last week, the average rate was 6.58%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.69% will pay $4,835 per month in principal and interest per $750,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance rose to 5.79%. Last week, the average rate was 5.87%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 5.79% will pay $6,244 per month in principal and interest per $750,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan you’d pay around $373,947 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

The average interest rate for a 5/1 ARM is currently 5.22%. That’s compared to the average rate at this time last week of 5.39%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 5.96% compared to 5.92% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.46%.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

Check out our mortgage refinance calculator to help you decide if this is a good time to refinance.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.