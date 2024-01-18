Current Refinance Rates: January 18, 2024—Rates Move Up

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance inched up today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 7.34%, according to Curinos, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.49%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 7.21%.

Refinance Rates for January 18, 2024

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 7.34%. That’s compared to 7.28% last week. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $688 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 7.34%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $147,711. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 7.38% compared to 7.32% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 7.21%. Last week, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 7.14%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 7.23%. Last week, it was 7.16%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 7.21% will cost $788 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $89,109 in total interest.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 6.49%, higher than it was at this time yesterday. Last week, it was 6.43%.

The annual percentage rate on a 15-year fixed is 6.48%. This time last week, it was 6.43%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.49% will cost $870 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $56,681 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.20%. Last week, the average rate was 7.24%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.20% will pay $679 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.88%, on average, compared to the average of 6.88% last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.88%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,692 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $454,530 in total interest.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Mortgage lenders charge different interest rates for purchase and refinance loans. Current refinance rates are typically 0.01% to 0.15% higher for a 30-year fixed rate versus a purchase loan.

You can reduce your interest rate by paying your closing costs up front instead of rolling them into the loan with a no-closing-cost refinance loan. Buying discount points and avoiding mortgage insurance can also help.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

You may want to refinance your home mortgage, for a variety of reasons: to lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your loan sooner. You may also be able to use a refinance loan to get access to your home’s equity for other financial needs, like a remodeling project or to pay for your child’s college. If you’ve been paying private mortgage insurance (PMI), refinancing also may give you the opportunity to ditch that cost.

Refinancing your mortgage can make sense if you plan to remain in your home for a number of years. There is, after all, a cost to refinancing that will take some time to recoup. You’ll need to know the loan’s closing costs to calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs. You can calculate this by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Consider refinancing your mortgage when you need a more affordable monthly payment, want to stop paying annual FHA or USDA loan fees or would prefer a fixed interest rate. You may also consider a cash-out refinance to borrow from your home equity.

However, as refinance rates have increased by several percentage points from near-term lows in late 2021, it can be harder to replace your existing interest rate with a lower one, unless you refinance to a 15-year mortgage. As a result, extending your loan term is the one way to reduce your payment, but you can end up paying more total interest.

The application process is similar to buying a home. Plus, home appraisal fees and closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply and add to your lifetime borrowing costs.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How soon can you refinance a mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How do you find the best refinancing lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

How much does it cost to refinance a mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

