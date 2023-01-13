Current Refinance Rates: January 13, 2023—Current Refinance Rates Fall

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance decreased today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 6.41%, according to Bankrate, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 5.79%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 6.45%. For a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, the average rate is 5.41%.

Related: Compare Current Refinance Rates

Refinance Rates for January 13, 2023

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 6.41%. That’s compared to 6.77% from last week. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $1,878 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 6.41%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $376,254. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 6.42% compared to 6.78% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Refi Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 6.45%. One week ago, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.93%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 6.46%. This time last week, it was 6.94%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.45% will cost $2,228 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $234,695 in total interest.

15-Year Mortgage Refinance Rate

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 5.79% compared to 6.16% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.81%. That compares to 6.19% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 5.79%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,498 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $149,579 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.39%. One week ago, the average rate was 6.80%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.39% will pay $4,686 per month in principal and interest per $750,000.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 5.78%, compared to an average of 6.21% last week.

At today’s rate of 5.78%, a borrower would pay $6,240 per month in principal and interest per $750,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $373,223 in total interest.

5/1 ARM Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 5/1 ARM is currently 5.41%. That’s compared to the average rate at this time last week of 5.41%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 5.83% compared to 6.15% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.68%.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

You may want to refinance your home when you can lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your mortgage sooner. You may want to use a cash-out finance to access your home’s equity or take out a new loan to eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

Refinancing your mortgage can make sense if you plan to remain in your home for a number of years. There is, after all, a cost to refinancing that will take some time to recoup. You’ll need to know the loan’s closing costs to calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs. You can calculate this by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.