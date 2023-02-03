Current Refinance Rates: February 3, 2023—Rates Inch Down

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance decreased today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 6.42%, according to Bankrate, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 5.63%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 6.35%. For a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, the average rate is 5.30%.

Refinance Rates for February 3, 2023

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 6.42%, compared to 6.56% last week.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.43%, compared to 6.57% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 6.42%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $1,880 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $376,961.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 6.35%. One week ago, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.46%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 6.36%. Last week, it was 6.48%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.35% will cost $2,210 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $230,473 in total interest.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed refinance mortgage decreased to 5.63%. Yesterday, it was 5.76%. Last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 5.71%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 5.65%. Last week it was 5.73%.

With an interest rate of 5.63%, you would pay $2,472 per month in principal and interest for every $300,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $144,959 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.43%. Last week, the average rate was 6.60%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.43% will pay $4,706 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 5.65%, on average, compared to the average of 5.77% last week.

At today’s interest rate of 5.65%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,188 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $363,838 in total interest.

5/1 ARM Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 5/1 ARM is currently 5.30%. That’s compared to the average rate at this time last week of 5.29%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 5.64% compared to 5.83% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.30%.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

You may want to refinance your home mortgage, for a variety of reasons: to lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your loan sooner. You may also be able to use a refinance loan to get access to your home’s equity for other financial needs, like a remodeling project or to pay for your child’s college. If you’ve been paying private mortgage insurance (PMI), refinancing also may give you the opportunity to ditch that cost.

Refinancing your mortgage can make sense if you plan to remain in your home for a number of years. There is, after all, a cost to refinancing that will take some time to recoup. You’ll need to know the loan’s closing costs to calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs. You can calculate this by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

