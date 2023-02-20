Current Refinance Rates: February 20, 2023—Rates Rise

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance climbed today.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance is 7.02%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 6.26%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 6.93%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.40%.

Related: Compare Current Refinance Rates

Refinance Rates for February 20, 2023

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 7.02%. That’s compared to 6.83% from last week. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $2,000 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 7.02%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $419,978. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 7.03% compared to 6.84% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Refi Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 6.93%. Last week, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.85%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 6.94%. Last week, it was 6.86%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.93% will cost $2,313 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $255,194 in total interest.

15-Year Mortgage Refinance Rate

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed refinance mortgage increased to 6.26%. Yesterday, it was 6.25%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.10%.

The annual percentage rate on a 15-year fixed is 6.29%. This time last week, it was 6.12%.

With an interest rate of 6.26%, you would pay $2,574 per month in principal and interest for every $300,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $163,303 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.06%. Last week, the average rate was 6.89%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.06% will pay $5,020 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 6.28%, compared to an average of 6.16% last week.

At today’s rate of 6.28%, a borrower would pay $6,443 per month in principal and interest per $750,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $409,729 in total interest.

5/1 ARM Refinance Rates

On a 5/1 ARM, the average rate inched up to 5.40% from 5.39% yesterday. The average rate was 5.35% last week. Today’s rate is currently lower than the 52-week high of 5.42%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.40% will pay $1,685 per month in principal and interest.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.33% compared to 6.18% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.33%.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid ofprivate mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.