Current Refinance Rates: December 28, 2022—Current Refinance Rates Climb

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance climbed today.

Refinancing rates for 30-year, fixed-mortgage is averaging 6.84%, according to Bankrate. For 15-year fixed mortgages, the average refinance rate is 6.18%, and for 20-year mortgages, the average is 6.81%. For 5/1 ARMs, the average rate is 5.36%.

Refinance Rates for December 28, 2022

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance inched up to 6.84% from yesterday. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 6.71%. The 52-week low is 6.50%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage refi APR (annual percentage rate) is 6.85%. At this time last week, it was 6.72%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

According to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, homebuyers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refi of $300,000 will pay $1,964 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) at the current interest rate of 6.84%. You’d pay around $406,959 in total interest over the life of the loan.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.81% compared to 6.61% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.83%. That compares to 6.62% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.81%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,292 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $250,033 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 6.18%, higher than it was yesterday. Last week, it was 6.00%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.86%

The annual percentage rate on a 15-year fixed is 6.20%. This time last week, it was 6.02%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.18% will cost $2,561 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $160,951 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.89%. Last week, the average rate was 6.75%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 6.51%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.89% will pay $4,934 per month in principal and interest per $750,000.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance increased to 6.24%. Last week, the average rate was 6.05%. The 15-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 5.86%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.24% will pay $6,427 per month in principal and interest per $750,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan you’d pay around $406,785 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

A 5/1 ARM, or adjustable-rate mortgage, has an average interest rate of 5.36%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 5.29%. The average rate at this time last week was 5.36%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.17% compared to 6.15% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 5.92%.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid ofprivate mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

