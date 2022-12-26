Current Refinance Rates: December 26, 2022—Current Refinance Rates Increase

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance inched up today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 6.76%, according to Bankrate, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.13%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 6.70%. For a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, the average rate is 5.35%.

Related: Compare Current Refinance Rates

Refinance Rates for December 26, 2022

30-Year Refinance Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance inched up to 6.76% from yesterday. This time last week, the 30-year fixed was 6.50%. The 52-week low is 6.50%.

On a 30-year fixed mortgage refi, the APR (annual percentage rate) is 6.77%, higher than it was last week. APR, or annual percentage rate, includes a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges. It’s the all-in cost of your loan.

According to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refi of $300,000 will pay $1,948 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) at the current interest rate of 6.76%. In total interest, you’d pay $401,204 over the life of the loan.

20-Year Refinance Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.70% compared to 6.42% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.72%. That compares to 6.44% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.70%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,272 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $245,324 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Refinance Rate

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.13%. That’s compared to the average of 5.95% at this time last week and the 52-week low of 5.86%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.15% versus 5.98% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.13%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,553 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $159,484 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.82%. One week ago, the average rate was 6.51%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 6.51%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.82% will pay $4,899 per month in principal and interest per $750,000.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.21%, on average, compared to the average of 5.98% last week and the 52-week low of 5.86%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.21%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,414 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $404,580 in total interest.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

A 5/1 ARM, or adjustable-rate mortgage, has an average interest rate of 5.35%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 5.29%. The average rate at this time last week was 5.37%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.07% compared to 5.94% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 5.92%.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid ofprivate mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.