Current Refinance Rates: December 13, 2023—Rates Don’t Budge

Refinance rates remained unchanged today.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance is 7.56%, according to Curinos, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 6.71%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 7.36%.

Refinance Rates for December 13, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance remained at 7.56% from yesterday. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 7.55%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 30-year fixed is 7.63%. This time last week, it was 7.60%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

At today’s interest rate of 7.56%, borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate refinance mortgage of $100,000 will pay $703 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. In total interest, you’d pay $153,223 over the life of the loan.

20-Year Refinance Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 7.36% compared to 7.31% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.41%. That compares to 7.34% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.36%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $797 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $91,293 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Refinance Rates

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.71%. That’s compared to the average of 6.73% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.70% versus 6.71% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.71%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $883 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $58,905 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.49%. Last week, the average rate was 7.57%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.49% will pay $699 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance declined to 7.18%. Last week, the average rate was 7.20%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.18% will pay $909 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, you’d pay around $477,272 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Refinance rates are different from mortgage rates and tend to be slightly higher. The rate difference can vary by program and is something to consider as you compare the best mortgage refinance lenders.

In addition to having different refinance rates for conventional, FHA, VA and jumbo applications, cash-out refinance rates are higher as you’re borrowing from your available equity.

Rates for government-backed loan programs such as FHA and VA mortgage refinances can be lower than a conventional or jumbo refinance, as there is less risk for lenders. Still, you should compare your estimated loan’s annual percentage rate (APR), which includes all additional fees and determines the interest charges.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

There are a number of reasons why you should refinance your home, but many homeowners consider refinancing when they can lower their interest rate, reduce their monthly payments or pay off their home loan sooner. Refinancing also may help you access your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

A home loan refinance may make sense particularly if you plan to remain in your home for a while. Even if you score a lower interest rate, you need to take the loan costs into consideration. Calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Consider refinancing your mortgage when you need a more affordable monthly payment, want to stop paying annual FHA or USDA loan fees or would prefer a fixed interest rate. You may also consider a cash-out refinance to borrow from your home equity.

However, as refinance rates have increased by several percentage points from near-term lows in late 2021, it can be harder to replace your existing interest rate with a lower one, unless you refinance to a 15-year mortgage. As a result, extending your loan term is the one way to reduce your payment, but you can end up paying more total interest.

The application process is similar to buying a home. Plus, home appraisal fees and closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply and add to your lifetime borrowing costs.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How quickly can you refinance a mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

How much does it cost to refinance a mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How soon can you refinance a mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

