Current Refinance Rates: December 12, 2023—No Movement On Rates

Mortgage refinance rates didn’t move today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 7.56%, according to Curinos. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 6.76%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 7.36%.

Related: Compare Current Refinance Rates

Refinance Rates for December 12, 2023

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 7.56%, compared to 7.59% last week.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.60%, compared to 7.64% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 7.56%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $704 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $153,297.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 7.36%. This same time last week, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 7.35%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 7.41%. One week ago, it was 7.38%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 7.36% will cost $797 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $91,322 in total interest.

15-Year Fixed Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed refinance mortgage decreased to 6.76%. Yesterday, it was 6.79%. One week ago, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.84%.

The annual percentage rate on a 15-year fixed is 6.75%. This time last week, it was 6.84%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.76% will cost $886 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $59,423 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.55%. One week ago, the average rate was 7.61%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.55% will pay $702 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance remained unchanged at 7.26%. Last week, the average rate was 7.27%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.26% will pay $913 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, you’d pay around $483,202 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Mortgage lenders charge different interest rates for purchase and refinance loans. Current refinance rates are typically 0.01% to 0.15% higher for a 30-year fixed rate versus a purchase loan.

You can reduce your interest rate by paying your closing costs up front instead of rolling them into the loan with a no-closing-cost refinance loan. Buying discount points and avoiding mortgage insurance can also help.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid ofprivate mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Consider refinancing your mortgage when you need a more affordable monthly payment, want to stop paying annual FHA or USDA loan fees or would prefer a fixed interest rate. You may also consider a cash-out refinance to borrow from your home equity.

However, as refinance rates have increased by several percentage points from near-term lows in late 2021, it can be harder to replace your existing interest rate with a lower one, unless you refinance to a 15-year mortgage. As a result, extending your loan term is the one way to reduce your payment, but you can end up paying more total interest.

The application process is similar to buying a home. Plus, home appraisal fees and closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply and add to your lifetime borrowing costs.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do you find the best refinancing lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

How much does it cost to refinance a mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

How quickly can you refinance a mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.