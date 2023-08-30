Current Refinance Rates: August 30, 2023—Rates Dip

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance declined today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 7.67%, according to Curinos. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 6.88%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 7.57%.

Refinance Rates for August 30, 2023

30-Year Refinance Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance slipped to 7.67% from yesterday. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 7.77%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage refi APR (annual percentage rate) is 7.69%. At this time last week, it was 7.77%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

According to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, homebuyers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refi of $100,000 will pay $711 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) at the current interest rate of 7.67%. You’d pay about $155,946 in total interest over the life of the loan.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 7.57% compared to 7.68% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.61%. That compares to 7.68% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.57%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $810 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $94,386 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed refinance mortgage rose to 6.88%. Yesterday, it was 6.85%. Last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.84%.

The annual percentage rate on a 15-year fixed is 6.87%. This time last week, it was 6.85%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.88% will cost $892 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $60,534 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.39%. Last week, the average rate was 7.44%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.39% will pay $691 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 7.27%, compared to an average of 7.26% last week.

At today’s rate of 7.27%, a borrower would pay $914 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $483,583 in total interest.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Refinance rates are different from mortgage rates and tend to be slightly higher. The rate difference can vary by program and is something to consider as you compare the best mortgage refinance lenders.

In addition to having different refinance rates for conventional, FHA, VA and jumbo applications, cash-out refinance rates are higher as you’re borrowing from your available equity.

Rates for government-backed loan programs such as FHA and VA mortgage refinances can be lower than a conventional or jumbo refinance, as there is less risk for lenders. Still, you should compare your estimated loan’s annual percentage rate (APR), which includes all additional fees and determines the interest charges.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

Check out our mortgage refinance calculator to help you decide if this is a good time to refinance.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Now may be a good time to refinance if you can reduce your monthly payment by getting a better interest rate or adjusting your repayment period.

While refinance rates are at multi-year highs, you may qualify for a competitive rate if your credit has improved since getting your existing mortgage or by switching to a shorter loan term, such as a 15-year mortgage. Refinancing from a government-backed loan to a conventional loan with at least 20% equity helps you waive private mortgage insurance, FHA mortgage insurance premiums or the USDA guarantee fees.

There are multiple mortgage refinance options to consider and some that let you tap your home equity.

Consider avoiding refinancing if you can’t get a better rate or reduce your monthly payment. Additionally, you will need to pay closing costs and the application process can be lengthy. These hindrances may exceed the potential benefits of refinancing.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

