Current Refinance Rates: April 3, 2023—Rates Decrease

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance tumbled today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 7.08%, according to Bankrate, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.23%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 6.96%. For a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, the average rate is 5.57%.

Refinance Rates for April 3, 2023

30-Year Refinance Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 7.08%, compared to 7.01% last week and the 52-week low of 4.85%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.09%, compared to 7.03% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 7.08%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $2,012 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $424,339.

20-Year Refinance Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.96% compared to 6.95% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.98%. That compares to 6.97% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.96%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,319 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $256,488 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.23%. That’s compared to the average of 6.07% at this time last week and the 52-week low of 4.12%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.25% versus 6.09% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.23%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,569 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $162,420 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.18%. Last week, the average rate was 7.12%. The 52-week low is 4.87%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.18% will pay $5,081 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance dropped to 6.30%. Last week, the average rate was 6.10%. The 15-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 4.07%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.30% will pay $6,451 per month in principal and interest per $750,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan you’d pay around $411,203 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

On a 5/1 ARM, the average rate stayed at 5.57%. The average rate was 5.61% last week. Today’s rate is currently lower than the 52-week high of 5.71%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.57% will pay $1,717 per month in principal and interest.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.09% compared to 6.06% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 4.27%.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

You may want to refinance your home mortgage, for a variety of reasons: to lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your loan sooner. You may also be able to use a refinance loan to get access to your home’s equity for other financial needs, like a remodeling project or to pay for your child’s college. If you’ve been paying private mortgage insurance (PMI), refinancing also may give you the opportunity to ditch that cost.

Refinancing your mortgage can make sense if you plan to remain in your home for a number of years. There is, after all, a cost to refinancing that will take some time to recoup. You’ll need to know the loan’s closing costs to calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs. You can calculate this by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

