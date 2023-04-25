Current Refinance Rates: April 25, 2023—No Movement On Rates

Mortgage refinance rates didn’t move today.

Refinancing rates for 30-year, fixed-mortgage is averaging 7.14%, according to Bankrate. For 15-year fixed mortgages, the average refinance rate is 6.43%, and for 20-year mortgages, the average is 7.08%. For 5/1 ARMs, the average rate is 5.66%.

Related: Compare Current Refinance Rates

Refinance Rates for April 25, 2023

30-Year Refinance Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 7.14%, compared to 7.16% last week and the 52-week low of 5.26%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.15%, compared to 7.17% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 7.14%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $2,024 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $428,710.

20-Year Refi Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 7.08% compared to 7.04% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.09%. That compares to 7.06% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.08%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,340 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $261,678 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed Refinance Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 6.43%, lower than it was at this time yesterday. Last week, it was 6.33%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.56%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 6.46%. Last week it was 6.36%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.43% will cost $2,602 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $168,322 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.21%. One week ago, the average rate was 7.29%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 5.20%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.21% will pay $5,096 per month in principal and interest per $750,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 6.52%, compared to an average of 6.44% last week and the 52-week low of 4.51%.

At today’s rate of 6.52%, a borrower would pay $6,542 per month in principal and interest per $750,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $427,480 in total interest.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

A 5/1 ARM, or adjustable-rate mortgage, has an average interest rate of 5.66%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 3.49%. The average rate at this time last week was 5.59%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.20% compared to 6.33% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 4.42%.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

You may want to refinance your home mortgage, for a variety of reasons: to lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your loan sooner. You may also be able to use a refinance loan to get access to your home’s equity for other financial needs, like a remodeling project or to pay for your child’s college. If you’ve been paying private mortgage insurance (PMI), refinancing also may give you the opportunity to ditch that cost.

A home loan refinance may make sense particularly if you plan to remain in your home for a while. Even if you score a lower interest rate, you need to take the loan costs into consideration. Calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.