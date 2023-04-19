Current Refinance Rates: April 19, 2023—Rates Increase

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance jumped today.

Refinancing rates for 30-year, fixed-mortgage is averaging 7.17%, according to Bankrate. For 15-year fixed mortgages, the average refinance rate is 6.38%, and for 20-year mortgages, the average is 7.05%. For 5/1 ARMs, the average rate is 5.62%.

Refinance Rates for April 19, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance inched up to 7.17% from yesterday. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 7.11%. The 52-week high is 7.44%.

On a 30-year fixed mortgage refi, the APR (annual percentage rate) is 7.18%, higher than it was last week. APR, or annual percentage rate, includes a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges. It’s the all-in cost of your loan.

At an interest rate of 7.17%, a 30-year fixed mortgage refi would cost $2,030 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) per $300,000, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be around $430,899.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 7.05%. Last week, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 7.01%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 7.07%. One week ago, it was 7.03%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 7.05% will cost $2,335 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $260,378 in total interest.

15-Year Fixed Refinance Rates

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.38%. That’s compared to the average of 6.30% at this time last week and the 52-week low of 4.56%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.41% versus 6.32% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.38%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,594 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $166,843 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.30%. Last week, the average rate was 7.19%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 5.20%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.30% will pay $5,142 per month in principal and interest per $750,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance climbed to 6.51%. Last week, the average rate was 6.41%. The 15-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 4.51%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.51% will pay $6,537 per month in principal and interest per $750,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan you’d pay around $426,737 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 5/1 ARM is currently 5.62%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 3.44% and the average rate at this time last week of 5.60%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.37% compared to 6.27% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 4.42%.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid of private mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

