Current Refinance Rates: September 10, 2024—Rates Inch Down

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance fell today.

Refinancing rates for a 30-year, fixed-mortgage are averaging 6.87%, according to Curinos. For 15-year fixed mortgages, the average refinance rate is 5.90%, and for 20-year mortgages, the average is 6.56%.

Refinance Rates for September 10, 2024

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

Today, the average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance dropped to 6.87% from yesterday. Last week, the 30-year fixed was 6.98%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 30-year fixed is 6.89%. This time last week, it was 7.00%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

At the current interest rate of 6.87%, a 30-year fixed mortgage refi would cost $657 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) per $100,000, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be about $136,470.

20-Year Refinance Interest Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.56% compared to 6.76% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.59%. That compares to 6.79% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.56%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $749 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $79,815 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Refinance Interest Rates

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 5.90%. That’s compared to the average of 6.11% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.93% versus 6.14% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 5.90%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $838 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $50,923 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.84%. One week ago, the average rate was 6.99%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.84% will pay $655 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.56%. Last week, the average rate was 6.64%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.56% will pay $875 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, you’d pay around $430,750 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Refinance rates are different from mortgage rates and tend to be slightly higher. The rate difference can vary by program and is something to consider as you compare the best mortgage refinance lenders.

In addition to having different refinance rates for conventional, FHA, VA and jumbo applications, cash-out refinance rates are higher as you’re borrowing from your available equity.

Rates for government-backed loan programs such as FHA and VA mortgage refinances can be lower than a conventional or jumbo refinance, as there is less risk for lenders. Still, you should compare your estimated loan’s annual percentage rate (APR), which includes all additional fees and determines the interest charges.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid of private mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Consider refinancing your mortgage when you need a more affordable monthly payment, want to stop paying annual FHA or USDA loan fees or would prefer a fixed interest rate. You may also consider a cash-out refinance to borrow from your home equity.

However, as refinance rates have increased by several percentage points from near-term lows in late 2021, it can be harder to replace your existing interest rate with a lower one, unless you refinance to a 15-year mortgage. As a result, extending your loan term is the one way to reduce your payment, but you can end up paying more total interest.

The application process is similar to buying a home. Plus, home appraisal fees and closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply and add to your lifetime borrowing costs.

How To Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How quickly can you refinance a mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

How soon can you refinance a mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

How do you find the best refinancing lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

