Current Refinance Rates: October 3, 2024—Rates Advance Higher

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance inched up today.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance is 6.85%, according to Curinos, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 5.82%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 6.67%.

Refinance Rates for October 3, 2024

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

Today, the average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance rose to 6.85% from yesterday. At this time last week, the 30-year fixed was 6.79%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage refi APR (annual percentage rate) is 6.87%. At this time last week, it was 6.81%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

At the current interest rate of 6.85%, homebuyers with a 30-year fixed-rate refinance mortgage of $100,000 will pay $655 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. You’d pay about $135,869 in total interest over the life of the loan.

20-Year Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 6.67%. This same time last week, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.59%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 6.70%. Last week, it was 6.61%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.67% will cost $756 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $81,348 in total interest.

15-Year Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed refinance mortgage rose to 5.82%. Yesterday, it was 5.78%. One week ago, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 5.75%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 5.85%. Last week it was 5.78%.

With an interest rate of 5.82%, you would pay $834 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $50,101 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.74%. Last week, the average rate was 6.81%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.74% will pay $648 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.28%, on average, compared to the average of 6.39% last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.28%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,443 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $409,656 in total interest.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Mortgage lenders charge different interest rates for purchase and refinance loans. Current refinance rates are typically 0.01% to 0.15% higher for a 30-year fixed rate versus a purchase loan.

You can reduce your interest rate by paying your closing costs up front instead of rolling them into the loan with a no-closing-cost refinance loan. Buying discount points and avoiding mortgage insurance can also help.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

Check out our mortgage refinance calculator to help you decide if this is a good time to refinance.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Consider refinancing your mortgage when you need a more affordable monthly payment, want to stop paying annual FHA or USDA loan fees or would prefer a fixed interest rate. You may also consider a cash-out refinance to borrow from your home equity.

However, as refinance rates have increased by several percentage points from near-term lows in late 2021, it can be harder to replace your existing interest rate with a lower one, unless you refinance to a 15-year mortgage. As a result, extending your loan term is the one way to reduce your payment, but you can end up paying more total interest.

The application process is similar to buying a home. Plus, home appraisal fees and closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply and add to your lifetime borrowing costs.

How To Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How quickly can you refinance a mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

How soon can you refinance a mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How do you find the best refinancing lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

