Current Refinance Rates: July 24, 2024—Rates Drop

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance fell today.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance is 7.38%, according to Curinos, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 6.53%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 7.14%.

Refinance Rates for July 24, 2024

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 7.38%, compared to 7.39% last week.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.40%, compared to 7.41% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 7.38%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $691 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $148,766.

20-Year Refinance Interest Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 7.14%. That’s compared to the average of 7.17% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.16% compared to 7.20% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 7.14%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $783 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $88,036 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Refinance Interest Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 6.53%, lower than it was one day ago. Last week, it was 6.54%.

The annual percentage rate on a 15-year fixed is 6.56%. This time last week, it was 6.57%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.53%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $873 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. You would pay around $57,057 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.29%. Last week, the average rate was 7.34%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.29% will pay $685 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance remained unchanged at 7.13%. Last week, the average rate was 7.09%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.13% will pay $906 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, you’d pay around $473,478 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Mortgage lenders charge different interest rates for purchase and refinance loans. Current refinance rates are typically 0.01% to 0.15% higher for a 30-year fixed rate versus a purchase loan.

You can reduce your interest rate by paying your closing costs up front instead of rolling them into the loan with a no-closing-cost refinance loan. Buying discount points and avoiding mortgage insurance can also help.

Know When To Refinance Your Home

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid of private mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Now may be a good time to refinance if you can reduce your monthly payment by getting a better interest rate or adjusting your repayment period.

While refinance rates are at multi-year highs, you may qualify for a competitive rate if your credit has improved since getting your existing mortgage or by switching to a shorter loan term, such as a 15-year mortgage. Refinancing from a government-backed loan to a conventional loan with at least 20% equity helps you waive private mortgage insurance, FHA mortgage insurance premiums or the USDA guarantee fees.

There are multiple mortgage refinance options to consider and some that let you tap your home equity.

Consider avoiding refinancing if you can’t get a better rate or reduce your monthly payment. Additionally, you will need to pay closing costs and the application process can be lengthy. These hindrances may exceed the potential benefits of refinancing.

How To Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How soon can you refinance a mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How quickly can you refinance a mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

How do you find the best refinancing lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

