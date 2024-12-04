Current Refinance Rates: December 4, 2024—No Movement On Rates

Refinance rates didn’t budge today.

Refinancing rates for a 30-year, fixed-mortgage are averaging 7.22%, according to Curinos. For 15-year fixed mortgages, the average refinance rate is 6.27%, and for 20-year mortgages, the average is 7.04%.

Refinance Rates for December 4, 2024

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 7.22%. That’s compared to 7.34% last week. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $680 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 7.22%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $144,778. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 7.24% compared to 7.36% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Refinance Interest Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 7.04%. That’s compared to the average of 7.18% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.07% compared to 7.21% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 7.04%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $778 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $86,692 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Refinance Interest Rates

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.27%. That’s compared to the average of 6.33% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.30% versus 6.36% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.27%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $858 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $54,483 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.15%. Last week, the average rate was 7.28%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.15% will pay $675 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance remained unchanged at 6.91%. Last week, the average rate was 6.83%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.91% will pay $894 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, you’d pay around $456,259 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

No, mortgage refinance rates are typically higher than purchase loan rates due to additional risk for the lender. Cash-out refinance rates are also higher than a standard rate-and-term refinance as you are increasing your loan balance by tapping your equity.

The application process for refinancing a mortgage is similar to getting a home purchase loan regarding the required paperwork and home appraisal. Additionally, similar closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply, which is an extra expense.

When you refinance, your new rate is based on current refinance rates and your loan term. This rate replaces your existing mortgage repayment terms.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

Check out our mortgage refinance calculator to help you decide if this is a good time to refinance.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Now may be a good time to refinance if you can reduce your monthly payment by getting a better interest rate or adjusting your repayment period.

While refinance rates are at multi-year highs, you may qualify for a competitive rate if your credit has improved since getting your existing mortgage or by switching to a shorter loan term, such as a 15-year mortgage. Refinancing from a government-backed loan to a conventional loan with at least 20% equity helps you waive private mortgage insurance, FHA mortgage insurance premiums or the USDA guarantee fees.

There are multiple mortgage refinance options to consider and some that let you tap your home equity.

Consider avoiding refinancing if you can’t get a better rate or reduce your monthly payment. Additionally, you will need to pay closing costs and the application process can be lengthy. These hindrances may exceed the potential benefits of refinancing.

How To Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How quickly can you refinance a mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

How do you find the best refinancing lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

How much does it cost to refinance a mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

