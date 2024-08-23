Current Refinance Rates: August 23, 2024—Rates Increase

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance climbed today.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance is 7.02%, according to Curinos, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 6.22%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 6.79%.

Refinance Rates for August 23, 2024

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance inched up to 7.02% from yesterday. Last week, the 30-year fixed was 7.14%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 30-year fixed is 7.04%. This time last week, it was 7.16%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

According to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refi of $100,000 will pay $667 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) at the current interest rate of 7.02%. In total interest, you’d pay $140,017 over the life of the loan.

20-Year Refinance Interest Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.79%. That’s compared to the average of 6.88% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.82% compared to 6.91% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.79%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $763 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $83,073 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Refinance Interest Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.22% compared to 6.33% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.26%. That compares to 6.37% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 6.22%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $856 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $54,081 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.97%. Last week, the average rate was 7.11%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.97% will pay $663 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 6.59%, compared to an average of 6.88% last week.

At today’s rate of 6.59%, a borrower would pay $876 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $432,461 in total interest.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Refinance rates are different from mortgage rates and tend to be slightly higher. The rate difference can vary by program and is something to consider as you compare the best mortgage refinance lenders.

In addition to having different refinance rates for conventional, FHA, VA and jumbo applications, cash-out refinance rates are higher as you’re borrowing from your available equity.

Rates for government-backed loan programs such as FHA and VA mortgage refinances can be lower than a conventional or jumbo refinance, as there is less risk for lenders. Still, you should compare your estimated loan’s annual percentage rate (APR), which includes all additional fees and determines the interest charges.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

You may want to refinance your home mortgage, for a variety of reasons: to lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your loan sooner. You may also be able to use a refinance loan to get access to your home’s equity for other financial needs, like a remodeling project or to pay for your child’s college. If you’ve been paying private mortgage insurance (PMI), refinancing also may give you the opportunity to ditch that cost.

Refinancing your mortgage can make sense if you plan to remain in your home for a number of years. There is, after all, a cost to refinancing that will take some time to recoup. You’ll need to know the loan’s closing costs to calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs. You can calculate this by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Consider refinancing your mortgage when you need a more affordable monthly payment, want to stop paying annual FHA or USDA loan fees or would prefer a fixed interest rate. You may also consider a cash-out refinance to borrow from your home equity.

However, as refinance rates have increased by several percentage points from near-term lows in late 2021, it can be harder to replace your existing interest rate with a lower one, unless you refinance to a 15-year mortgage. As a result, extending your loan term is the one way to reduce your payment, but you can end up paying more total interest.

The application process is similar to buying a home. Plus, home appraisal fees and closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply and add to your lifetime borrowing costs.

How To Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How quickly can you refinance a mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

How soon can you refinance a mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How much does it cost to refinance a mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

