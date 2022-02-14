Current Refinance Rates: February 14, 2022—Refinance Rates Increase

It’s a good time to lock in a low refinance rate. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance rose today, but rates are still at historical lows.

As of today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 4.03% with an APR of 4.01%, according to Bankrate.com. The 15-year fixed mortgage has an average rate of 3.33% with an APR of 3.36%. The 20-year refinance rate is 4.00%. The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 2.88% with an APR of 4.14%.

Related: Compare Current Refinance Rates

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

Today, the average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance inched up to 4.03%. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 3.99%. Today’s rate is the same as the 52-week high of 3.19%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage refi APR is 4.01%. At this time last week, it was 3.98%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

According to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, homebuyers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refi of $100,000 will pay $479 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) at today’s interest rate of 4.03%. You’d pay around $72,493 in total interest over the life of the loan..

20-Year Fixed-Rate Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 4.00%. Last week, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 4.01%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 3.97%. This time last week, it was 3.99%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 4.00% will cost $606 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $45,435 in total interest.

15-Year Refinance Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.33%, higher than it was at this time yesterday. Last week, it was 3.29%.Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 2.46%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 3.36%. This time last week, it was 3.34%.

At today’s interest rate of 3.33%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $707per month in principal and interest per $100,000. You would pay around $27,181 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 4.04%. One week ago, the average rate was 4.00%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 3.18%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 4.04% will pay $3,598 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $3,598, and you’d pay around $545,255 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance climbed to 3.38%. Last week, the average rate was 3.34%. The 15-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than to the 52-week low of 2.44%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 3.38% will pay $709 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,318, and you’d pay around $207,156 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 2.88%, higher than the 52-week low of 2.83%. Last week, the average rate was 4.14%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.88% will pay $415 per month in principal and interest.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

There are a number of reasons why you should refinance your home, but many homeowners consider refinancing when they can lower their interest rate, reduce their monthly payments or pay off their home loan sooner. Refinancing also may help you access your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

Refinancing your mortgage can make sense if you plan to remain in your home for a number of years. There is, after all, a cost to refinancing that will take some time to recoup. You’ll need to know the loan’s closing costs to calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs. You can calculate this by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How to Qualify for the Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.