Current rate cut pace still appropriate, Brazil central bank chief says

SAO PAULO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank still believes that cutting its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points per meeting is the appropriate pace for its ongoing monetary easing cycle, governor Roberto Campos Neto said on Wednesday.

His remarks come after local news outlet Broadcast reported last week he had told investors in a private meeting that the bank was more likely to slow down cuts to 25 basis points than to speed them up to 75 basis points.

"At no point have I said anything remotely similar to what was interpreted by some people, about something being more likely than another," Campos Neto told an event hosted by Credit Suisse, saying he wanted to clear things up after some "noise".

The central bank chief noted he did say the international scenario had worsened, which reduces the likelihood of a 75-basis-point cut but not necessarily means that a 25-basis-point cut is more probable.

If the central bank were to provide any signal regarding the pace of its rate cuts, he added, that would not happen in a closed-door meeting.

"We believe the 50-basis-point pace is appropriate," Campos Neto said, repeating what central bank board members and the minutes of their latest meetings have been saying.

"At the next meeting we'll discuss it again, look at the variables and see what has changed from one meeting to another. If there is any change in this view, we will communicate it, but that is not the case today."

Campos Neto reiterated that core inflation has been showing some "positive surprises" in Brazil and inflation in the country has been trending better than the global average.

The central bank in August reduced borrowing rates for the first time in three years after a nearly yearlong hold following 1,175 basis points of hikes to curb inflation. The 50-basis-point cut was repeated in September.

The bank will announce its next monetary policy decision on Nov. 1.

