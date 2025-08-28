Is the Current Oil Price Favorable for COP's Upstream Business?

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is currently trading above the $60 per barrel mark, currently hovering around $64. Before discussing whether the pricing environment is favorable for ConocoPhillips COP, let’s analyze the company’s upstream operations.

The upstream energy giant has low-cost resources both internationally and in the United States. ConocoPhillips is more confident in its resources within the United States, which it refers to as the Lower 48, comprising major shale plays like the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford and Bakken. Also, the acquisition of Marathon Oil late last year has strengthened ConocoPhillips’ upstream presence in the Lower 48. This demonstrates resilience in ConocoPhillips’ business model.

With the oil price significantly higher than the break-even price in the prolific resources where COP is operating currently, the ongoing pricing environment of the commodity is highly favorable for the company’s overall business, thereby aiding its bottom line.

Is the Current Oil Price Favorable for XOM & EOG’s Businesses?

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM and EOG Resources, Inc. EOG are two leading energy players, having a significant presence in upstream businesses.

XOM has a strong presence in prolific oil and gas resources in the Permian and offshore Guyana. Advantageous volume growth from both resources has been supporting ExxonMobil’s upstream activities, which contribute to the large scale of the company’s total earnings.

Having crude reserves in the United States and Trinidad, EOG Resources is among the energy majors in the domestic market. Having operations in the leading shale plays in the United States, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the handsome crude prices.

COP’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of COP have lost 11.6% over the past year compared with the 17.7% decline of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, COP trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 5.49X. This is below the broader industry average of 11.10X.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COP’s 2025 earnings has been revised upward over the past seven days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

COP stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.