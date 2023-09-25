Current National Refinance Rates: September 25, 2023—Rates Decrease

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance slipped today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 7.85%, according to Curinos, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.97%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 7.74%.

Refinance Rates for September 25, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

Today, the average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance slipped to 7.85% from yesterday. Last week, the 30-year fixed was 7.76%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 30-year fixed is 7.89%. This time last week, it was 7.79%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

At the current interest rate of 7.85%, a 30-year fixed mortgage refi would cost $100,000 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) per $723, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. In total interest, you’d pay $160,451 over the life of the loan.

20-Year Refi Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 7.74%. Last week, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 7.66%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 7.77%. This time last week, it was 7.66%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 7.74% will cost $820 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $96,835 in total interest.

15-Year Fixed Refinance Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 6.97%, lower than it was at this time yesterday. Last week, it was 6.88%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 6.97%. Last week it was 6.85%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.97% will cost $897 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $61,457 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.64%. Last week, the average rate was 7.50%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.64% will pay $709 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 7.40%, compared to an average of 7.23% last week.

At today’s rate of 7.40%, a borrower would pay $921 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $493,807 in total interest.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

No, mortgage refinance rates are typically higher than purchase loan rates due to additional risk for the lender. Cash-out refinance rates are also higher than a standard rate-and-term refinance as you are increasing your loan balance by tapping your equity.

The application process for refinancing a mortgage is similar to getting a home purchase loan regarding the required paperwork and home appraisal. Additionally, similar closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply, which is an extra expense.

When you refinance, your new rate is based on current refinance rates and your loan term. This rate replaces your existing mortgage repayment terms.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid ofprivate mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Now may be a good time to refinance if you can reduce your monthly payment by getting a better interest rate or adjusting your repayment period.

While refinance rates are at multi-year highs, you may qualify for a competitive rate if your credit has improved since getting your existing mortgage or by switching to a shorter loan term, such as a 15-year mortgage. Refinancing from a government-backed loan to a conventional loan with at least 20% equity helps you waive private mortgage insurance, FHA mortgage insurance premiums or the USDA guarantee fees.

There are multiple mortgage refinance options to consider and some that let you tap your home equity.

Consider avoiding refinancing if you can’t get a better rate or reduce your monthly payment. Additionally, you will need to pay closing costs and the application process can be lengthy. These hindrances may exceed the potential benefits of refinancing.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

