Current National Refinance Rates: September 11, 2023—Rates Cool Off

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance slipped today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 7.68%, according to Curinos. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 6.81%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 7.54%.

Related: Compare Current Refinance Rates

Refinance Rates for September 11, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 7.68%, compared to 7.60% last week.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.73%, compared to 7.64% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 7.68%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $711 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $156,095.

20-Year Refi Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 7.54%. Last week, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 7.46%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 7.58%. Last week, it was 7.46%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 7.54% will cost $808 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $93,886 in total interest.

15-Year Refinance Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.81% compared to 6.84% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.80%. That compares to 6.81% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 6.81%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $888 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $59,853 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.43%. Last week, the average rate was 7.41%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.43% will pay $695 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance fell to 7.19%. Last week, the average rate was 7.21%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.19% will pay $909 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, you’d pay around $477,576 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Refinance rates are different from mortgage rates and tend to be slightly higher. The rate difference can vary by program and is something to consider as you compare the best mortgage refinance lenders.

In addition to having different refinance rates for conventional, FHA, VA and jumbo applications, cash-out refinance rates are higher as you’re borrowing from your available equity.

Rates for government-backed loan programs such as FHA and VA mortgage refinances can be lower than a conventional or jumbo refinance, as there is less risk for lenders. Still, you should compare your estimated loan’s annual percentage rate (APR), which includes all additional fees and determines the interest charges.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

Check out our mortgage refinance calculator to help you decide if this is a good time to refinance.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Now may be a good time to refinance if you can reduce your monthly payment by getting a better interest rate or adjusting your repayment period.

While refinance rates are at multi-year highs, you may qualify for a competitive rate if your credit has improved since getting your existing mortgage or by switching to a shorter loan term, such as a 15-year mortgage. Refinancing from a government-backed loan to a conventional loan with at least 20% equity helps you waive private mortgage insurance, FHA mortgage insurance premiums or the USDA guarantee fees.

There are multiple mortgage refinance options to consider and some that let you tap your home equity.

Consider avoiding refinancing if you can’t get a better rate or reduce your monthly payment. Additionally, you will need to pay closing costs and the application process can be lengthy. These hindrances may exceed the potential benefits of refinancing.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.