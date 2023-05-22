Current National Refinance Rates: May 22, 2023—Rates Inch Up

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance inched up today.

Refinancing rates for 30-year, fixed-mortgage is averaging 7.26%, according to Bankrate. For 15-year fixed mortgages, the average refinance rate is 6.50%, and for 20-year mortgages, the average is 7.10%. For 5/1 ARMs, the average rate is 5.74%.

Refinance Rates for May 22, 2023

30-Year Refinance Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 7.26%, compared to 7.20% last week and the 52-week low of 5.26%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.27%, compared to 7.21% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 7.26%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $2,049 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $437,483.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 7.10%. That’s compared to the average of 6.96% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.12% compared to 6.98% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 7.10%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,344 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $262,545 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Refinance Rate

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.50%. That’s compared to the average of 6.36% at this time last week and the 52-week low of 4.56%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.52% versus 6.39% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.50%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,613 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $170,398 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.37%. Last week, the average rate was 7.29%. The 52-week low is 5.20%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.37% will pay $5,178 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.57%, on average, compared to the average of 6.44% last week and the 52-week low of 4.51%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.57%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,562 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $431,196 in total interest.

5/1 ARM Refinance Rates

A 5/1 ARM, or adjustable-rate mortgage, has an average interest rate of 5.74%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 3.76%. The average rate at this time last week was 5.65%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.52% compared to 6.31% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 4.42%.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

