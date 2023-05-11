Current National Refinance Rates: May 11, 2023—Rates Rise

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance inched up today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 7.17%, according to Bankrate, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.35%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 6.96%. For a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, the average rate is 5.65%.

Refinance Rates for May 11, 2023

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 7.17%, compared to 7.08% last week and the 52-week low of 5.26%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.19%, compared to 7.09% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 7.17%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $2,030 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $430,899.

20-Year Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 6.96%. One week ago, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.82%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 6.98%. Last week, it was 6.84%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.96% will cost $2,319 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $256,488 in total interest.

15-Year Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed refinance mortgage dropped to 6.35%. Yesterday, it was 6.36%. One week ago, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.25%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.56%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 6.38%. Last week it was 6.28%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.35% will cost $2,589 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $165,957 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.26%. Last week, the average rate was 7.21%. The 52-week low is 5.20%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.26% will pay $5,121 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.41%, on average, compared to the average of 6.34% last week and the 52-week low of 4.51%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.41%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,496 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $419,326 in total interest.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 5/1 ARM is currently 5.65%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 3.65% and the average rate at this time last week of 5.70%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.20% compared to 6.11% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 4.42%.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

