Current National Refinance Rates: March 8, 2023—Rates Increase

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance increased today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 7.14%, according to Bankrate. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 6.33%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 7.11%. For 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages, the average rate is 5.70%.

Refinance Rates for March 8, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 7.14%, compared to 7.18% last week and the 52-week low of 4.44%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.15%, compared to 7.19% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 7.14%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $2,024 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $428,710.

20-Year Refi Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 7.11%. This same time last week, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 7.16%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 7.14%. Last week, it was 7.18%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 7.11% will cost $2,346 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $262,979 in total interest.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.33% compared to 6.42% at this time last week and the 52-week low of 3.65%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.37%. That compares to 6.45% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 6.33%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,585 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $165,366 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.26%. One week ago, the average rate was 7.26%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 4.47%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.26% will pay $5,121 per month in principal and interest per $750,000.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance rose to 6.53%. Last week, the average rate was 6.52%. The 15-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 3.72%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.53% will pay $6,546 per month in principal and interest per $750,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan you’d pay around $428,223 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Refinance Rates

A 5/1 ARM, or adjustable-rate mortgage, has an average interest rate of 5.70%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 2.93%. The average rate at this time last week was 5.61%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.61% compared to 6.43% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 3.85%.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

