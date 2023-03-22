Current National Refinance Rates: March 22, 2023—Rates Move Up

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance rose today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 7.07%, according to Bankrate, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.34%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 6.98%. For a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, the average rate is 5.62%.

Refinance Rates for March 22, 2023

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 7.07%. That’s compared to 7.05% from last week and the 52-week low of 4.85%. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $2,010 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 7.07%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $423,611. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 7.09% compared to 7.07% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Refi Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.98% compared to 6.97% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.00%. That compares to 7.00% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.98%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,322 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $257,351 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Refinance Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.34%, higher than it was one day ago. Last week, it was 6.37%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.12%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 6.36%. Last week it was 6.40%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.34% will cost $2,587 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $165,661 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.23%. Last week, the average rate was 7.14%. The 52-week low is 4.87%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.23% will pay $5,106 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance rose to 6.44%. Last week, the average rate was 6.42%. The 15-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 4.07%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.44% will pay $6,509 per month in principal and interest per $750,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan you’d pay around $421,547 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 5/1 ARM is currently 5.62%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 3.11% and the average rate at this time last week of 5.63%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.42% compared to 6.56% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 4.27%.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

There are a number of reasons why you should refinance your home, but many homeowners consider refinancing when they can lower their interest rate, reduce their monthly payments or pay off their home loan sooner. Refinancing also may help you access your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

Refinancing your mortgage can make sense if you plan to remain in your home for a number of years. There is, after all, a cost to refinancing that will take some time to recoup. You’ll need to know the loan’s closing costs to calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs. You can calculate this by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

