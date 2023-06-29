Current National Refinance Rates: June 29, 2023—Rates Advance Higher

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance jumped today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 7.31%, according to Curinos, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average 6.49%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 7.15%.

Related: Compare Current Refinance Rates

Refinance Rates for June 29, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 7.31%. That’s compared to 7.24% last week. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $686 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 7.31%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $147,124. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 7.37% compared to 7.28% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Refinance Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 7.15%. That’s compared to the average of 7.16% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.17% compared to 7.16% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 7.15%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $784 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $88,239 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.49% compared to 6.43% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.47%. That compares to 6.42% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 6.49%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $870 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $56,671 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.93%. Last week, the average rate was 6.95%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.93% will pay $661 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance increased to 6.75%. Last week, the average rate was 6.72%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.75% will pay $885 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, you’d pay around $444,403 in total interest over the life of the loan.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

You may want to refinance your home mortgage, for a variety of reasons: to lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your loan sooner. You may also be able to use a refinance loan to get access to your home’s equity for other financial needs, like a remodeling project or to pay for your child’s college. If you’ve been paying private mortgage insurance (PMI), refinancing also may give you the opportunity to ditch that cost.

Refinancing your mortgage can make sense if you plan to remain in your home for a number of years. There is, after all, a cost to refinancing that will take some time to recoup. You’ll need to know the loan’s closing costs to calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs. You can calculate this by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.