Current National Refinance Rates: June 13, 2023—Rates Drop

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance tumbled today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 7.22%, according to Bankrate, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.71%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 7.24%. For a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, the average rate is 5.96%.

Refinance Rates for June 13, 2023

30-Year Refinance Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 7.22%. That’s compared to 7.21% from last week and the 52-week low of 5.26%. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $2,040 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 7.22%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $434,554. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 7.24% compared to 7.23% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 7.24%. That’s compared to the average of 7.19% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.26% compared to 7.22% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 7.24%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,369 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $268,635 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed refinance mortgage fell to 6.71%. Yesterday, it was 6.73%. One week ago, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.76%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.57%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 6.75%. Last week it was 6.79%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.71%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $2,648 per month in principal and interest per $300,000. You would pay around $176,654 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.33%. Last week, the average rate was 7.29%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 5.20%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.33% will pay $5,157 per month in principal and interest per $750,000.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.80%, on average, compared to the average of 6.87% last week and the 52-week low of 4.51%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.80%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,658 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $448,373 in total interest.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

A 5/1 ARM, or adjustable-rate mortgage, has an average interest rate of 5.96%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 4.04%. The average rate at this time last week was 5.96%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.64% compared to 6.70% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 4.62%.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

You may want to refinance your home when you can lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your mortgage sooner. You may want to use a cash-out finance to access your home’s equity or take out a new loan to eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

A home loan refinance may make sense particularly if you plan to remain in your home for a while. Even if you score a lower interest rate, you need to take the loan costs into consideration. Calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

