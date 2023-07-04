Current National Refinance Rates: July 4, 2023—Rates Move Up

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance climbed today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 7.38%, according to Curinos, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average 6.62%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 7.24%.

Refinance Rates for July 4, 2023

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 7.38%, compared to 7.29% last week.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.43%, compared to 7.34% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 7.38%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $691 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $148,766.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 7.24%. Last week, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 7.17%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 7.28%. Last week, it was 7.17%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 7.24% will cost $790 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $89,545 in total interest.

15-Year Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed refinance mortgage increased to 6.62%. Yesterday, it was 6.53%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.42%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 6.61%. Last week it was 6.42%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.62%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $878 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. You would pay around $57,989 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.10%. One week ago, the average rate was 7.03%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.10% will pay $672 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 6.91%, compared to an average of 6.72% last week.

At today’s rate of 6.91%, a borrower would pay $894 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $456,711 in total interest.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid ofprivate mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

