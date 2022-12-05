Current National Refinance Rates: December 5, 2022—Current Refinance Rates Inch Up

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance rose today.

Refinancing rates for 30-year, fixed-mortgage is averaging 6.70%, according to Bankrate. For 15-year fixed mortgages, the average refinance rate is 5.93%, and for 20-year mortgages, the average is 6.44%. For 5/1 ARMs, the average rate is 5.37%.

Refinance Rates for December 5, 2022

30-Year Refinance Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance increased to 6.70% from yesterday. Last week, the 30-year fixed was 6.87%. The 52-week low is 6.55%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage refi APR (annual percentage rate) is 6.71%. At this time last week, it was 6.88%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

At the current interest rate of 6.70%, a 30-year fixed mortgage refi would cost $1,936 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) per $300,000, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. In total interest, you’d pay $396,900 over the life of the loan.

20-Year Refi Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.44%. That’s compared to the average of 6.62% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.45% compared to 6.63% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.44%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,226 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $234,272 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed refinance mortgage rose to 5.93%. Yesterday, it was 5.91%. Last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.12%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.75%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 5.95%. Last week it was 6.14%.

At today’s interest rate of 5.93%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $2,520 per month in principal and interest per $300,000. You would pay around $153,643 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.72%. One week ago, the average rate was 6.89%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 6.43%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.72% will pay $4,850 per month in principal and interest per $750,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 5.92%, on average, compared to the average of 6.11% last week and the 52-week low of 5.74%.

At today’s interest rate of 5.92%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,297 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $383,380 in total interest.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

On a 5/1 ARM, the average rate remained at 5.37%. The average rate was 5.39% last week. Today’s rate is currently lower than the 52-week high of 5.51%%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.37% will pay $1,679 per month in principal and interest.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 5.98% compared to 6.03% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 5.67%.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

Check out our mortgage refinance calculator to help you decide if this is a good time to refinance.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

