Current National Refinance Rates: December 30, 2022—Current Refinance Rates Drop

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance declined today.

Refinancing rates for 30-year, fixed-mortgage is averaging 6.82%, according to Bankrate. For 15-year fixed mortgages, the average refinance rate is 6.18%, and for 20-year mortgages, the average is 6.83%. For 5/1 ARMs, the average rate is 5.37%.

Refinance Rates for December 30, 2022

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 6.82%, compared to 6.70% last week and the 52-week low of 6.50%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.84%, compared to 6.71% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 6.82%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $1,960 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $405,519.

20-Year Refi Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.83%. That’s compared to the average of 6.59% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.85% compared to 6.61% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.83%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,295 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $250,892 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.18%. That’s compared to the average of 6.03% at this time last week and the 52-week low of 5.86%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.21% versus 6.05% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.18%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,561 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $160,951 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.86%. One week ago, the average rate was 6.73%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 6.51%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.86% will pay $4,919 per month in principal and interest per $750,000.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.23%, on average, compared to the average of 6.08% last week and the 52-week low of 5.86%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.23%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,423 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $406,050 in total interest.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 5/1 ARM is currently 5.37%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 5.33% and the average rate at this time last week of 5.33%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.11% compared to 6.09% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 5.92%.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

You may want to refinance your home when you can lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your mortgage sooner. You may want to use a cash-out finance to access your home’s equity or take out a new loan to eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

A home loan refinance may make sense particularly if you plan to remain in your home for a while. Even if you score a lower interest rate, you need to take the loan costs into consideration. Calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

