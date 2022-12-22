Current National Refinance Rates: December 22, 2022—Current Refinance Rates Decrease

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance dropped today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 6.63%, according to Bankrate, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.01%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 6.49%. For a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, the average rate is 5.36%.

Related: Compare Current Refinance Rates

Refinance Rates for December 22, 2022

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

Today, the average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance slipped to 6.63% from yesterday. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 6.62%. Today’s rate is lower than the 52-week high of 7.44%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage refi APR (annual percentage rate) is 6.64%. At this time last week, it was 6.63%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

At the current interest rate of 6.63%, homebuyers with a 30-year fixed-rate refinance mortgage of $300,000 will pay $1,922 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be around $391,893.

20-Year Refi Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.49%. That’s compared to the average of 6.47% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.51% compared to 6.48% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.49%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,235 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $236,389 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.01%. That’s compared to the average of 5.93% at this time last week and the 52-week low of 5.86%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.04% versus 5.96% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.01%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,533 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $155,974 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.65%. Last week, the average rate was 6.65%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 6.51%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.65% will pay $4,815 per month in principal and interest per $750,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance rose to 6.07%. Last week, the average rate was 5.94%. The 15-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 5.86%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.07% will pay $6,357 per month in principal and interest per $750,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan you’d pay around $394,318 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 5/1 ARM is currently 5.36%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 5.29% and the average rate at this time last week of 5.37%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.00% compared to 6.08% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 5.92%.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid ofprivate mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.