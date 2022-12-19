Current National Refinance Rates: December 19, 2022—Current Refinance Rates Cool Off

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance fell today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 6.50%, according to Bankrate. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 5.95%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 6.42%. For 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages, the average rate is 5.37%.

Refinance Rates for December 19, 2022

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance fell to 6.50% from yesterday. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 6.78%. The 52-week low is 6.50%.

On a 30-year fixed mortgage refi, the APR (annual percentage rate) is 6.51%, lower than it was last week. APR, or annual percentage rate, includes a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges. It’s the all-in cost of your loan.

At an interest rate of 6.50%, a 30-year fixed mortgage refi would cost $1,896 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) per $300,000, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. In total interest, you’d pay $382,633 over the life of the loan.

20-Year Refi Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 6.42%. One week ago, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.62%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 6.44%. One week ago, it was 6.64%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.42% will cost $2,223 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $233,427 in total interest.

15-Year Mortgage Refinance Rate

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 5.95% compared to 6.07% at this time last week and the 52-week low of 5.86%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.98%. That compares to 6.10% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 5.95%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,523 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $154,225 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.51%. Last week, the average rate was 6.80%. The 52-week low is 6.51%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.51% will pay $4,745 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 5.98%, on average, compared to the average of 6.10% last week and the 52-week low of 5.86%.

At today’s interest rate of 5.98%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,321 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $387,749 in total interest.

5/1 ARM Refinance Rates

On a 5/1 ARM, the average rate stayed at 5.37%. The average rate was 5.37% last week. Today’s rate is currently lower than the 52-week high of 5.51%%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.37% will pay $1,679 per month in principal and interest.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 5.94% compared to 6.24% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 5.92%.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

You may want to refinance your home when you can lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your mortgage sooner. You may want to use a cash-out finance to access your home’s equity or take out a new loan to eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

Refinancing your mortgage can make sense if you plan to remain in your home for a number of years. There is, after all, a cost to refinancing that will take some time to recoup. You’ll need to know the loan’s closing costs to calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs. You can calculate this by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

