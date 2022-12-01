Current National Refinance Rates: December 1, 2022—Current Refinance Rates Decrease

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance tumbled today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 6.86%, according to Bankrate, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.05%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 6.66%. For a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, the average rate is 5.37%.

Refinance Rates for December 1, 2022

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance fell to 6.86% from yesterday. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 6.88%. The 52-week high is 7.44%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 30-year fixed is 6.88%. This time last week, it was 6.89%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

According to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, homebuyers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refi of $300,000 will pay $1,968 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) at today’s interest rate of 6.86%. In total interest, you’d pay $408,401 over the life of the loan.

20-Year Refinance Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.66%. That’s compared to the average of 6.71% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.67% compared to 6.73% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.66%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,265 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $243,616 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.05% compared to 6.17% at this time last week and the 52-week low of 5.71%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.07%. That compares to 6.19% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 6.05%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,540 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $157,143 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.90%. Last week, the average rate was 6.90%. The 52-week low is 6.40%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.90% will pay $4,940 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.04%, on average, compared to the average of 6.17% last week and the 52-week low of 5.71%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.04%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,345 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $392,126 in total interest.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 5/1 ARM is currently 5.37%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 4.83% and the average rate at this time last week of 5.42%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 5.99% compared to 6.14% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 5.65%.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

Check out our mortgage refinance calculator to help you decide if this is a good time to refinance.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

