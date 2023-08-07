Current National Refinance Rates: August 7, 2023—Rates Cool Off

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance decreased today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 7.49%, according to Curinos, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.76%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 7.39%.

Related: Compare Current Refinance Rates

Refinance Rates for August 7, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

Today, the average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance fell to 7.49% from yesterday. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 7.44%.

On a 30-year fixed mortgage refi, the APR (annual percentage rate) is 7.52%, higher than it was last week. APR, or annual percentage rate, includes a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges. It’s the all-in cost of your loan.

At the current interest rate of 7.49%, borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate refinance mortgage of $100,000 will pay $699 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. You’d pay approximately $151,520 in total interest over the life of the loan.

20-Year Refi Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 7.39%. That’s compared to the average of 7.34% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.42% compared to 7.34% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 7.39%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $799 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $91,775 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Refinance Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.76% compared to 6.67% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.75%. That compares to 6.66% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 6.76%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $885 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $59,354 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.31%. Last week, the average rate was 7.20%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.31% will pay $686 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance dropped to 7.07%. Last week, the average rate was 6.98%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.07% will pay $903 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, you’d pay around $468,632 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Mortgage lenders charge different interest rates for purchase and refinance loans. Current refinance rates are typically 0.01% to 0.15% higher for a 30-year fixed rate versus a purchase loan.

You can reduce your interest rate by paying your closing costs up front instead of rolling them into the loan with a no-closing-cost refinance loan. Buying discount points and avoiding mortgage insurance can also help.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

Check out our mortgage refinance calculator to help you decide if this is a good time to refinance.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Consider refinancing your mortgage when you need a more affordable monthly payment, want to stop paying annual FHA or USDA loan fees or would prefer a fixed interest rate. You may also consider a cash-out refinance to borrow from your home equity.

However, as refinance rates have increased by several percentage points from near-term lows in late 2021, it can be harder to replace your existing interest rate with a lower one, unless you refinance to a 15-year mortgage. As a result, extending your loan term is the one way to reduce your payment, but you can end up paying more total interest.

The application process is similar to buying a home. Plus, home appraisal fees and closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply and add to your lifetime borrowing costs.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.