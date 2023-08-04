Current National Refinance Rates: August 4, 2023—Rates Move Up

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance increased today.

Refinancing rates for 30-year, fixed-mortgage is averaging 7.58%, according to Curinos. For 15-year fixed mortgages, the average refinance rate is 6.79%, and for 20-year mortgages, the average is 7.44%.

Refinance Rates for August 4, 2023

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance rose to 7.58% from yesterday. Last week, the 30-year fixed was 7.40%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 30-year fixed is 7.62%. This time last week, it was 7.44%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

According to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, homebuyers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refi of $100,000 will pay $705 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) at today’s interest rate of 7.58%. You’d pay approximately $153,692 in total interest over the life of the loan.

20-Year Refinance Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 7.44%. That’s compared to the average of 7.31% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.44% compared to 7.31% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 7.44%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $802 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $92,463 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed Refinance Rates

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.79%. That’s compared to the average of 6.63% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.78% versus 6.60% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.79%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $887 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $59,723 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.33%. Last week, the average rate was 7.33%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.33% will pay $688 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.13%, on average, compared to the average of 6.94% last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.13%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,794 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $472,948 in total interest.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Mortgage lenders charge different interest rates for purchase and refinance loans. Current refinance rates are typically 0.01% to 0.15% higher for a 30-year fixed rate versus a purchase loan.

You can reduce your interest rate by paying your closing costs up front instead of rolling them into the loan with a no-closing-cost refinance loan. Buying discount points and avoiding mortgage insurance can also help.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid ofprivate mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Consider refinancing your mortgage when you need a more affordable monthly payment, want to stop paying annual FHA or USDA loan fees or would prefer a fixed interest rate. You may also consider a cash-out refinance to borrow from your home equity.

However, as refinance rates have increased by several percentage points from near-term lows in late 2021, it can be harder to replace your existing interest rate with a lower one, unless you refinance to a 15-year mortgage. As a result, extending your loan term is the one way to reduce your payment, but you can end up paying more total interest.

The application process is similar to buying a home. Plus, home appraisal fees and closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply and add to your lifetime borrowing costs.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

