Current National Refinance Rates: August 22, 2023—Rates Move Upward

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance rose today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 7.77%, according to Curinos, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.85%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 7.66%.

Refinance Rates for August 22, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 7.77%. That’s compared to 7.61% last week. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $718 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 7.77%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $158,431. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 7.79% compared to 7.66% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Refi Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 7.66%. That’s compared to the average of 7.54% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.67% compared to 7.54% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 7.66%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $816 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $95,727 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed refinance mortgage inched up to 6.85%. Yesterday, it was 6.82%. Last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.80%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 6.87%. Last week it was 6.76%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.85%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $890 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. You would pay around $60,283 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.53%. One week ago, the average rate was 7.45%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.53% will pay $701 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.25%, on average, compared to the average of 7.11% last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.25%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,845 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $482,061 in total interest.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Mortgage lenders charge different interest rates for purchase and refinance loans. Current refinance rates are typically 0.01% to 0.15% higher for a 30-year fixed rate versus a purchase loan.

You can reduce your interest rate by paying your closing costs up front instead of rolling them into the loan with a no-closing-cost refinance loan. Buying discount points and avoiding mortgage insurance can also help.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

Check out our mortgage refinance calculator to help you decide if this is a good time to refinance.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Refinancing your mortgage can be worth it for reasons that include:

Lowering monthly payments. You might be able to reduce your monthly payment by extending your repayment period or qualifying for a better interest rate.

You might be able to reduce your monthly payment by extending your repayment period or qualifying for a better interest rate. Reducing your interest rate. Switching from a 30-year mortgage to a shorter term, like 15 or 20 years, can help you get a better interest rate and pay less interest overall.

Switching from a 30-year mortgage to a shorter term, like 15 or 20 years, can help you get a better interest rate and pay less interest overall. Ending annual service fees. FHA and USDA loans can charge annual fees for the life of the loan. If you have at least 20% equity, converting to a conventional mortgage refinance lets you avoid mortgage insurance premiums and guarantee fees.

FHA and USDA loans can charge annual fees for the life of the loan. If you have at least 20% equity, converting to a conventional mortgage refinance lets you avoid mortgage insurance premiums and guarantee fees. Switching to a fixed interest rate. You may also refinance an adjustable-rate mortgage into a fixed interest rate to avoid future rate hikes that increase your monthly payment and total borrowing costs.

You may also refinance an adjustable-rate mortgage into a fixed interest rate to avoid future rate hikes that increase your monthly payment and total borrowing costs. Borrowing your home equity: A cash-out refinance allows you to tap your home equity to consolidate high-interest debt and pay for personal expenses. The mortgage refinance interest rate can be lower than unsecured personal loans.

Lenders offer multiple mortgage refinance options to help you quickly compare your potential rate and monthly payment. Refinancing can also provide more repayment flexibility.Now isn’t a good time to refinance if you cannot get a smaller monthly payment or the closing costs offset the potential benefits of having a new rate and term.How to Get Today’s Best Refinance RatesMuch like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

