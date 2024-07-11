Current National Refinance Rates: July 11, 2024—Rates Dip

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance slipped today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 7.51%, according to Curinos. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 6.67%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 7.25%.

Refinance Rates for July 11, 2024

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 7.51%. That’s compared to 7.57% last week. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $700 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 7.51%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $151,964. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 7.53% compared to 7.59% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Refinance Interest Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 7.25%. That’s compared to the average of 7.37% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.27% compared to 7.40% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 7.25%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $790 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $89,632 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed refinance mortgage slipped to 6.67%. Yesterday, it was 6.73%. Last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.79%.

The annual percentage rate on a 15-year fixed is 6.70%. This time last week, it was 6.82%.

With an interest rate of 6.67%, you would pay $880 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $58,457 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.36%. Last week, the average rate was 7.49%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.36% will pay $690 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 7.09%, compared to an average of 7.06% last week.

At today’s rate of 7.09%, a borrower would pay $904 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $469,994 in total interest.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

No, mortgage refinance rates are typically higher than purchase loan rates due to additional risk for the lender. Cash-out refinance rates are also higher than a standard rate-and-term refinance as you are increasing your loan balance by tapping your equity.

The application process for refinancing a mortgage is similar to getting a home purchase loan regarding the required paperwork and home appraisal. Additionally, similar closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply, which is an extra expense.

When you refinance, your new rate is based on current refinance rates and your loan term. This rate replaces your existing mortgage repayment terms.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

You may want to refinance your home mortgage, for a variety of reasons: to lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your loan sooner. You may also be able to use a refinance loan to get access to your home’s equity for other financial needs, like a remodeling project or to pay for your child’s college. If you’ve been paying private mortgage insurance (PMI), refinancing also may give you the opportunity to ditch that cost.

A home loan refinance may make sense particularly if you plan to remain in your home for a while. Even if you score a lower interest rate, you need to take the loan costs into consideration. Calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Now may be a good time to refinance if you can reduce your monthly payment by getting a better interest rate or adjusting your repayment period.

While refinance rates are at multi-year highs, you may qualify for a competitive rate if your credit has improved since getting your existing mortgage or by switching to a shorter loan term, such as a 15-year mortgage. Refinancing from a government-backed loan to a conventional loan with at least 20% equity helps you waive private mortgage insurance, FHA mortgage insurance premiums or the USDA guarantee fees.

There are multiple mortgage refinance options to consider and some that let you tap your home equity.

Consider avoiding refinancing if you can’t get a better rate or reduce your monthly payment. Additionally, you will need to pay closing costs and the application process can be lengthy. These hindrances may exceed the potential benefits of refinancing.

How To Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do you find the best refinancing lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

How soon can you refinance a mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How much does it cost to refinance a mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

