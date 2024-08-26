Current National Refinance Rates: August 26, 2024—Rates Cool Off

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance decreased today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 6.99%, according to Curinos. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 6.17%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 6.82%.

Refinance Rates for August 23, 2024

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance decreased to 6.99% from yesterday. Last week, the 30-year fixed was 7.11%.

On a 30-year fixed mortgage refi, the APR (annual percentage rate) is 7.01%, lower than it was last week. APR, or annual percentage rate, includes a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges. It’s the all-in cost of your loan.

At today’s interest rate of 6.99%, homebuyers with a 30-year fixed-rate refinance mortgage of $100,000 will pay $665 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. In total interest, you’d pay $139,291 over the life of the loan.

20-Year Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 6.82%. Last week, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.81%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 6.85%. This time last week, it was 6.84%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.82% will cost $765 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $83,545 in total interest.

15-Year Refinance Interest Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.17%, lower than it was yesterday. Last week, it was 6.29%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 6.21%. Last week it was 6.33%.

With an interest rate of 6.17%, you would pay $853 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $53,592 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.00%. One week ago, the average rate was 7.08%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.00% will pay $665 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 6.66%, compared to an average of 6.85% last week.

At today’s rate of 6.66%, a borrower would pay $880 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $437,902 in total interest.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

No, mortgage refinance rates are typically higher than purchase loan rates due to additional risk for the lender. Cash-out refinance rates are also higher than a standard rate-and-term refinance as you are increasing your loan balance by tapping your equity.

The application process for refinancing a mortgage is similar to getting a home purchase loan regarding the required paperwork and home appraisal. Additionally, similar closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply, which is an extra expense.

When you refinance, your new rate is based on current refinance rates and your loan term. This rate replaces your existing mortgage repayment terms.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid of private mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Refinancing your mortgage can be worth it for reasons that include:

Lowering monthly payments. You might be able to reduce your monthly payment by extending your repayment period or qualifying for a better interest rate.

You might be able to reduce your monthly payment by extending your repayment period or qualifying for a better interest rate. Reducing your interest rate. Switching from a 30-year mortgage to a shorter term, like 15 or 20 years, can help you get a better interest rate and pay less interest overall.

Switching from a 30-year mortgage to a shorter term, like 15 or 20 years, can help you get a better interest rate and pay less interest overall. Ending annual service fees. FHA and USDA loans can charge annual fees for the life of the loan. If you have at least 20% equity, converting to a conventional mortgage refinance lets you avoid mortgage insurance premiums and guarantee fees.

FHA and USDA loans can charge annual fees for the life of the loan. If you have at least 20% equity, converting to a conventional mortgage refinance lets you avoid mortgage insurance premiums and guarantee fees. Switching to a fixed interest rate. You may also refinance an adjustable-rate mortgage into a fixed interest rate to avoid future rate hikes that increase your monthly payment and total borrowing costs.

You may also refinance an adjustable-rate mortgage into a fixed interest rate to avoid future rate hikes that increase your monthly payment and total borrowing costs. Borrowing your home equity. A cash-out refinance allows you to tap your home equity to consolidate high-interest debt and pay for personal expenses. The mortgage refinance interest rate can be lower than unsecured personal loans.

Lenders offer multiple mortgage refinance options to help you quickly compare your potential rate and monthly payment. Refinancing can also provide more repayment flexibility.

Now isn’t a good time to refinance if you cannot get a smaller monthly payment or the closing costs offset the potential benefits of having a new rate and term.

How To Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How soon can you refinance a mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How quickly can you refinance a mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

How much does it cost to refinance a mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

