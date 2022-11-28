Current National Mortgage Rates: November 28, 2022—Mortgage Rates Decline

Today’s average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.87%, down 0.04% from the previous week.

Borrowers may be able to save on interest costs by going with a 15-year fixed mortgage, as they often have a lower rate than that of a 30-year, fixed-rate home loan. The average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.14%. However, you’ll have higher monthly payments since you’re paying off your mortgage in 15 years instead of 30.

Mortgage Rates for November 28, 2022

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rates

Today’s 30-year-fixed rate mortgage–the most popular mortgage product–is 6.87%, down 0.04% from a week earlier. Over the past 52 weeks, the lowest rate was 6.24% and the highest was 7.41%.

The interest rate is just one fee included in your mortgage. You’ll also pay lender fees, which differ from lender to lender. Both interest rate and lender fees are captured in the annual percentage rate, or the APR. This week the APR on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.88%. Last week, the APR was 6.92%.

Let’s say your home loan is $100,000 and you have a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with the current rate of 6.87%, your monthly payment will be about $657, including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $136,374 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.14%, up 0.08% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.22%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.58%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.17%. It was 6.25% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.14% will cost $851 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $53,259 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 6.88%— 0.04% down from last week. The 30-year jumbo mortgage rate had a 52-week low of 6.24% and a 52-week high of 7.44%.

A 30-year jumbo mortgage at today’s fixed interest rate of 6.88% will cost you $657 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $4,934.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.47%. The 52-week low was 4.66% compared to a 52-week high of 5.60%.

If you lock in today’s 5/1 ARM interest rate of 5.47% on a $100,000 loan, your monthly payments (including principal and interest) will be $566.

Where Are Mortgage Rates Headed This Year?

In the first half of 2022, rates for home loans skyrocketed and currently sit at about 6.87% for the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage. Experts are divided on whether they’ll continue to soar—some forecasts put the year-end average at nearly 7%—or stay flat from here. If you’re in the market for a mortgage, you should check rates frequently, and always comparison shop for lenders.

How Much House Can I Afford?

The amount of house you can afford depends on a number of factors, including your income and debt.

Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

