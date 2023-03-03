Current National Mortgage Rates: March 3, 2023—Rates Jump Up

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.16% with an APR of 7.17%, according to Bankrate.com. The 15-year fixed mortgage has an average rate of 6.32% with an APR of 6.36%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 7.26% with an APR of 7.26%. The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.76% with an APR of 7.73%.

Mortgage Rates for March 3, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Borrowers will pay more in interest this week as the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 7.16% compared to a rate of 7.01% a week ago. The lowest rate was 4.12% over the past 52 weeks and the highest was 7.41% in the same period.

The annual percentage rate (APR), which includes the interest and all of the lender fees, on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.17%. The APR was 7.02% last week.

If your mortgage is $100,000 and you have a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with the current rate of 7.16%, you will pay about $676 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $143,390 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.32%, up 0.05% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.27%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 3.38%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.36%. It was 6.30% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.32% will cost $861 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $55,024 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.26%. Last week, the average rate was 7.03%. Over the past year, the rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage has been as high as 7.44% and as low as 4.12%.

If you lock in today’s rate of 7.03% on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage, you will pay $683 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 in financing. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,121, and you’d pay around $1,093,708 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Rates

The current average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.76%. The 52-week low was 2.93% compared to a 52-week high of 5.76%.

If you lock in today’s 5/1 ARM interest rate of 5.76% on a $100,000 loan, your monthly payments (including principal and interest) will be $584.

How Much House Can I Afford?

The amount of house you can afford depends on a number of factors, including your income and debt.

Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

