Current National Mortgage Rates: March 21, 2023—Rates Dip

Currently, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.97%, compared to 6.98% a week ago.

For borrowers who want to pay off their home faster, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.20%, down 0.01% from the previous week.

If you’re thinking about refinancing to lock in a lower rate, compare your existing mortgage rate with current market rates to make sure it’s worth the cost to refinance.

Mortgage Rates for March 21, 2023

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

Today, the average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 6.97% from 7.05% yesterday. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 6.98%. Today’s rate is lower than the 52-week high of 7.41%.

On a 30-year fixed mortgage, the APR is 6.99%, the same as it was last week. APR, or annual percentage rate, includes a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges. It’s the all-in cost of your loan.

According to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $663 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) at today’s interest rate of 6.97%. You’d pay around $138,784 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.20%, down 0.01% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.21%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.08%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.23%. It was 6.24% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.20% will cost $855 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $53,846 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage climbed 0.05% from last week to 7.06%. That’s 2.20% higher than the 52-week low of 4.86%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 7.06% will pay approximately $669 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $5,025.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.72%. The 52-week low was 3.23% compared to a 52-week high of 5.82%.

If you lock in today’s 5/1 ARM interest rate of 5.72% on a $100,000 loan, your monthly payments (including principal and interest) will be $582.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

Mortgages and mortgage lenders are often a necessary part of purchasing a home, but it can be tricky to understand what you’re paying for—and what you can actually afford.

Using a mortgage calculator can help you estimate your monthly mortgage payment based on your interest rate, purchase price, down payment and other expenses.

Here’s what you’ll need in order to calculate your monthly mortgage payment:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

