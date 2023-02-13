Current National Mortgage Rates: February 13, 2023—Rates Jump Up

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.73%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 6.01%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 6.78%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.43%.

Mortgage Rates for February 13, 2023

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Interest Rates

Today’s 30-year-fixed rate mortgage—the most popular mortgage product—is 6.73%, up 0.22% from a week earlier. Over the past 52 weeks, the highest rate was 6.87%, not much higher than where it sits today.

The interest rate is just one fee included in your mortgage. You’ll also pay lender fees, which differ from lender to lender. Both interest rate and lender fees are captured in the annual percentage rate, or the APR. This week the APR on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.74%. Last week, the APR was 6.52%.

Let’s say your home loan is $100,000 and you have a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with the current rate of 6.73%, your monthly payment will be about $647, including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $133,017 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage sits at 6.01%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 5.74%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.03%. It was 5.77% this time last week.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.01% will cost $844 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $51,991 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

On a 30-year jumbo, the average interest rate is 6.78%, higher than it was at this time last week. The average rate was 6.55% at this time last week.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.78% will pay $651 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $4,879, and you’d pay roughly $1,006,603 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.43%, up 0.06% from a week earlier. In the past 52 weeks, the highest 5/1 ARM rate was 5.51%, just above today’s rate.

Borrowers with the current rate of 5.43% will spend $563 on principal and interest per month on a $100,000 loan.

How Much House Can I Afford?

Buying a house is a huge purchase and can put a big dent in your savings. Before you start looking, it’s important to figure out both what you can afford and you’re willing to spend.

Not only do you want to consider your income and debt, but you also want to factor in emergency savings and any long-term financial goals such as retirement or college.

These are some basic financial factors that go into home affordability:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

