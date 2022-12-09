Current National Mortgage Rates: December 9, 2022—Mortgage Rates Increase

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage jumped by 0.12% in the last week to 6.69%.

Meanwhile, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage climbed 0.15% during the same period to 6.07%.

For existing homeowners, compare your current mortgage rates with today’s refinance rates.

Related: Compare Current Mortgage Rates

Mortgage Rates for December 9, 2022

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 30-year-fixed rate mortgage—the most popular mortgage product—is 6.69%, up 0.12% from a week earlier. Over the past 52 weeks, the lowest rate was 6.57% and the highest was 7.41%.

The interest rate is just one fee included in your mortgage. You’ll also pay lender fees, which differ from lender to lender. Both interest rate and lender fees are captured in the annual percentage rate, or the APR. This week the APR on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.71%. Last week, the APR was 6.59%.

Let’s say your home loan is $100,000 and you have a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with the current rate of 6.69%, your monthly payment will be about $645, including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $132,061 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.07%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 5.92%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.92%.

On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 6.10%. Last week it was 5.95%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.07% will cost $848 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $52,576 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 6.70%. Last week, the average rate was 6.58%. Over the past year, the rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage has been as high as 7.44% and as low as 6.58%.

If you lock in today’s rate of 6.58% on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage, you will pay $645 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 in financing. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $4,845, and you’d pay around $992,251 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Rates

Currently, the average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.45%, up from the 52-week low of 5.04%. Last week, the average rate was 5.43%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.45% will spend $565 per month in principal and interest.

Where Are Mortgage Rates Headed This Year?

Mortgage rates have surged this year, and many experts anticipate rates will climb further. Forecasts range from about 5.5% by the end of 2022 to as high as 7%. As always, it pays to shop around and be ready to lock in a rate if you find one that seems competitively low.

How Much House Can I Afford?

The amount of house you can afford depends on a number of factors, including your income and debt.

Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.